WVa court to weigh in on legality of governor’s appointment

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Supreme Court will weigh in on the governor’s pick to fill a vacant House of Delegates seat after a local GOP dispute over the legality of the appointment.

The court ordered Republican Gov. Jim Justice to respond by Monday. Justice had appointed political newcomer Joshua Booth for a seat representing Wayne County.

The chair of the local GOP committee alleged Justice did not follow the law when he picked Booth over three other candidates put forth by local Republicans.

The seat was formerly held by Derrick Evans, who resigned after he was charged with illegally entering the U.S. Capitol.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.