Another 51 Ohioans die from COVID-19

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Health officials in Ohio say another 51 people have died from COVID-19 in their state. That brings Ohio’s death toll to 11,121.

Along with the latest deaths, health officials reported 4,191 new cases, bringing that total to 892,781.

Both the new case count and the new death count came in under their respective 21 day rolling averages.

The latest stats show 2,506 Ohioans are hospitalized with the virus and 611 of them are in intensive care.

On the vaccine front, Washington County continues to outpace the rest of the state. Overall, the state of Ohio has vaccinated roughly 6.75 percent of its population, while Washington County has vaccinated roughly 7.81 percent of county residents.

State officials say 788,858 Ohioans have at least gotten their first of two vaccine doses.

