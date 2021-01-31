Rep. Jay Edwards to lead Ohio economic development committee

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - An Athens County Republican will lead the Ohio House of Representative’s Economic and Workforce Development Committee.

Jay Edwards, who represents the 94th District (Athens, Meigs, Vinton, and Washington counties), said in a news release he has been asked to chair the committee.

“I’m honored to be asked to chair the House Economic and Workforce Development Committee,” said Edwards (R-Nelsonville). “The work we do in the weeks and months ahead will be critical in our efforts to get Ohioans back to work, bring new jobs to Ohio and revitalize struggling neighborhoods and communities.”

Along with with his new role as the Economic and Workforce Development Committee, Edwards says he has been placed on the House Finance Committee, giving him the opportunity to help shape the state’s budget.

He will serve on the committee’s Human Services Subcommittee and the Families, Aging and Human Services Committee.

All this opportunity comes in the midst of a global pandemic, which has hurt businesses small and large. Edwards says Southeast Ohio has been hit especially hard.

The news release says Edwards will also serve on a new committee, called the House Technology and Innovation Committee.

