Washington County Health department finds way to vaccinate school employees

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Although Governor DeWine recently announced that Washington County schools will not be given vaccines until late February, that doesn’t mean they are waiting that long to get vaccinated.

The day after DeWine’s announcement, the Washington County Health Department held their first school employee vaccine clinic.

Director of Nursing Val Betkoski said the vaccines at this clinic were left over from the 1A group.

“It was meant for first-responders but they didn’t want to take it a lot of them. And it’s a choice. It’s a choice whether you get vaccinated or not.”

There were over 500 left-over for school employees this Saturday. Betkoski said the Washington County Health Department is going to use late February to administer second doses to school employees. There is not currently a plan for school employees who missed their first dose.

Warren High School teacher Terri Welsh made sure she got in line.

She said, “I wasn’t nervous at all. I trust the professionals, I trust the scientists, and so I was very excited that we got in this early.”

Betkoski said clinics like this have been greatly impacted by community volunteers.

“...,and without the volunteers, the community volunteers, helping us it would not be nearly as successful or doable as it is.”

If you want to volunteer at a Washington County Health Department vaccine clinic, Betkoski said the best way to go about it is leaving a message on their Facebook or website. You can also call the health department.

Marietta-Belpre Health Department is also using left-over tier 1A vaccines for school employees.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.