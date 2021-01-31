Advertisement

Short pursuit leads to Washington County man’s arrest

Dominic Mincks
Dominic Mincks(Noble County Sheriff's Office)
By Dennis Bright and Zach Shrivers
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A Washington County man wanted in Noble County was arrested Friday after leading sheriff’s deputies on a chase on Interstate 77.

The chase began when a Noble County deputy tried for pull over Dominic Mincks, 22, of Macksburg, for a lane violation, and he refused to stop.

According to a news release from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, the deputy reported seeing money being thrown from the car during the chase, which ended when Mincks eventually stopped on his own.

Deputies found drug paraphernalia and other contraband inside Mincks’ car, and while searching the stretch of interstate where the pursuit took place, they found a small bag of suspected methamphetamine and more than $1,000.

During their investigation, deputies found that Mincks had two outstanding warrants, one related to a weapons charge in Noble County, the other for a probation violation in the city of Cambridge, in Guernsey County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation.

Mincks was taken to the Noble County Jail, and authorities said additional charges are possible.

