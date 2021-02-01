Advertisement

Governor Justice: West Virginia revenues continue to beat estimates

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference(Governor Jim Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice made an economic announcement.

The governor says the January books have come in at $46.6 million ahead of budget. This is a revenue surplus for the month of January.

He held a press conference on Monday.

The January General Revenue fund collection is at $444.7 Million. This is 1.6% above prior year receipts.

The year-to-date collections is at $173.8 million above estimate.

Governor Justice also announced there will be vaccination clinics in all 55 counties this week. Click here for where they will be held and when.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccinations in each county, click here.

