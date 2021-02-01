Local makes care bags for the displaced

ALBANY, Ohio (WTAP) - During a global pandemic, what we need are helpers. Kara Haning happens to be one of them.

It started from her own kitchen. Since November, Haning has been packing backpacks with essentials for people experiencing homelessness. So far, with the help of her family and community donations, she has packed 17 backpacks. From emergency blankets to non-perishables to personal hygiene products, it’s impressive what Haning fits in a bag. She is a professional organizer after-all.

So far, she’s given the bags to the Athens County sheriff’s department, The Timothy House, and people she passes by on the street.

What sparked the idea was a Pinterest post written by a woman who had been homeless and found a $100 bill in a cigarette pack. The article described what the woman had used the money for and talked about what kind of things the displaced should buy if they’re trying to get out of homelessness.

A couple in Washington led a similar initiative, which Haning was able to base her essentials list off of.

If you want to add to that list, you can contact Haning via email at karalynn83@hotmail.com.

Here is a list of things Haning is looking for...

A blanket

2 emergency blankets

Hand towel

Wash cloth

Winter hat

Gloves

Three pairs of socks

A Scarf

Drop cloth

Poncho

Emergency flashlight

Hand-warmers

Toilet paper

Hand wipes

Antiperspirant

Bar soap

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Floss

Chapstick

Brush or comb

lotion

First aid supplies

Non-perishables

Bottled water

Plastic spoons

