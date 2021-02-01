Advertisement

Local makes care bags for the displaced

Haning says The Timothy House gives her care bags to people they can't take in.
Haning says The Timothy House gives her care bags to people they can't take in.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 10:29 PM EST
ALBANY, Ohio (WTAP) - During a global pandemic, what we need are helpers. Kara Haning happens to be one of them.

It started from her own kitchen. Since November, Haning has been packing backpacks with essentials for people experiencing homelessness. So far, with the help of her family and community donations, she has packed 17 backpacks. From emergency blankets to non-perishables to personal hygiene products, it’s impressive what Haning fits in a bag. She is a professional organizer after-all.

So far, she’s given the bags to the Athens County sheriff’s department, The Timothy House, and people she passes by on the street.

What sparked the idea was a Pinterest post written by a woman who had been homeless and found a $100 bill in a cigarette pack. The article described what the woman had used the money for and talked about what kind of things the displaced should buy if they’re trying to get out of homelessness.

A couple in Washington led a similar initiative, which Haning was able to base her essentials list off of.

If you want to add to that list, you can contact Haning via email at karalynn83@hotmail.com.

Here is a list of things Haning is looking for...

  • A blanket
  • 2 emergency blankets
  • Hand towel
  • Wash cloth
  • Winter hat
  • Gloves
  • Three pairs of socks
  • A Scarf
  • Drop cloth
  • Poncho
  • Emergency flashlight
  • Hand-warmers
  • Toilet paper
  • Hand wipes
  • Antiperspirant
  • Bar soap
  • Toothbrush
  • Toothpaste
  • Floss
  • Chapstick
  • Brush or comb
  • lotion
  • First aid supplies
  • Non-perishables
  • Bottled water
  • Plastic spoons

