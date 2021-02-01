Advertisement

Memorial Health looking for volunteers

People will need help finding their way around the new area of the Strecker Cancer Center, when...
People will need help finding their way around the new area of the Strecker Cancer Center, when it opens up.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Memorial Health is recruiting volunteers for the new area of the Strecker Cancer Center, which is scheduled to open later this year.

There may be orange cones and construction scattered around Strecker now, but there will come a day when the entire building is open. When that day comes, the hope is for volunteers to be at the ready.

Volunteer Services Coordinator Cindy Hall said an important responsibility you can take on will be helping patients find their way around the new building. Additionally, volunteers can help make chemo more comfortable for patients. This includes fetching blankets, food, water, and just keeping them company.

With these volunteer opportunities coming up, Cindy Hall is ready to add to what she calls her ‘volunteer family.’

“We are very blessed and excited to have our volunteers um to be there to make a difference in our patients’ lives,” she said.

Hall values her volunteers so much that, when most were gone in the early-times of the pandemic, she sent them ‘Miss You’ cards and even called them to let them know how much they were missed.

You must be at least 16 years old to volunteer. Shifts typically last four hours but are flexible and available all seven days of the week.

To sign up, just go to their website at www.mhsystem.org, click “join our team“, and there will be a section for volunteers. You can also call Cindy Hall’s office at 740-374-1778 for more information.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Sidwell
Man jailed on drug warrant linked to man’s death
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
P-EBT program benefits resume in February
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Wirt, Pleasants county residents among latest COVID-19 deaths
Dr. Bryant holds fast to optimism, in order to cope.
A look into the pandemic through the lens of a Covid doctor
Dominic Mincks
Short pursuit leads to Washington County man’s arrest

Latest News

Haning says The Timothy House gives her care bags to people they can't take in.
Local makes care bags for the displaced
Ohio reports 54 more coronavirus deaths
Dominic Mincks
Short pursuit leads to Washington County man’s arrest
Wood, Pleasants County residents among latest COVID-19 deaths