Memorial Health looking for volunteers

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Memorial Health is recruiting volunteers for the new area of the Strecker Cancer Center, which is scheduled to open later this year.

There may be orange cones and construction scattered around Strecker now, but there will come a day when the entire building is open. When that day comes, the hope is for volunteers to be at the ready.

Volunteer Services Coordinator Cindy Hall said an important responsibility you can take on will be helping patients find their way around the new building. Additionally, volunteers can help make chemo more comfortable for patients. This includes fetching blankets, food, water, and just keeping them company.

With these volunteer opportunities coming up, Cindy Hall is ready to add to what she calls her ‘volunteer family.’

“We are very blessed and excited to have our volunteers um to be there to make a difference in our patients’ lives,” she said.

Hall values her volunteers so much that, when most were gone in the early-times of the pandemic, she sent them ‘Miss You’ cards and even called them to let them know how much they were missed.

You must be at least 16 years old to volunteer. Shifts typically last four hours but are flexible and available all seven days of the week.

To sign up, just go to their website at www.mhsystem.org, click “join our team“, and there will be a section for volunteers. You can also call Cindy Hall’s office at 740-374-1778 for more information.

