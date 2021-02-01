Obituary: Aaron A. Hamilton

Aaron A. Hamilton, 45, of Parkersburg, WV died Wednesday January 27, 2021 at CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born in Parkersburg a son of the late Jeffrey G. Adiklis and Bobbie (Howell) Adiklis.

He graduated from Parkersburg Catholic High School and attended WVU-Parkersburg and West Virginia University. He was working on his Doctorate in Business. He was a United States Army veteran and taught on-line classes at WVU-P.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his sister Rebecca Lipps (Bill) of Parkersburg; uncle Jerry F. Howell (Dianne) of Ohio; and aunts Dotty Sanders (Roy) of California and Jane Howell of Virginia.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Albert G. and Rosemary Sanders Adiklis; uncle Gorman Howell; and maternal grandparents Evert and Stella Hamilton Howell.

A Mass on Intention will be held 12:00 PM Friday February 26th, 2021 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.