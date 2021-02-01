Obituary: Doris Deem Boggs

Doris Deem Boggs, 91, passed away on January 30, 2021 at Worthington Healthcare Center.

She was born on July 16, 1929 to the late Clarence and Viola Deem in Chesterville WV. Doris graduated from PHS in 1947 She volunteered at CCMH for 33 years.

Survivors include her son, Doug (Cookie) Boggs of Waverly; daughter, Jane (Mike) Rice of Parkersburg; grandsons, Seth (Tracy) Boggs of Davisville, Jonathon (Sarah Gilroy) Rice of Athens, OH; granddaughter, Jessie (Jerry) Bean of Pennsacola FL; great grandsons, Gunner Lee Bean and Grant Douglas Bean of FL; great great granddaughter Sophia Alice of Davisville; youngest brother, Lloyd Dale Deem of California; two sister in laws, Virda Boggs of Parkersburg, Dot Boggs of Tyler Co. Doris is also survived by a special niece, Diane Modisett, who visited on a regular basis with her therapy dog, Olivia.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, John H. Boggs; four sisters; and one brother.

As per mom’s request, there will be no visitation or service. A private entombment at the convenience of the family will be at Sunset Memory Gardens, Chapel of Peace.

Contributions can be made to the Parkersburg Humane Society. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Boggs family.

