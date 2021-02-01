Advertisement

Obituary: George David Erb

Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
George David Erb, 77, of Marietta passed away January 31, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born August 17, 1943 in Marietta to Virgil Ruben and Mary Ellen (Gephert) Erb.

He is survived by his wife Ruth Stewart Erb.

At George’s request, a private funeral service was held at his home by the family prior to his cremation. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting his family. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

