Obituary: James Clayton Tucker, Jr.

James Clayton Tucker, Jr., 68, of Washington, WV, went home to be with the Lord from his home on Saturday, January 30, 2021.

He was born December 17, 1952 in Cabin Creek, WV a son of the late James Clayton Tucker, Sr. and Juanita Merle Sewell Tucker.

James retired from Allegany Power after 31 years as a lineman. He also worked at Walker Parkersburg, O’Ames and Ohio River Company as a deckhand.

He enjoyed hiking, canoeing, making marbles at Jabo Glass and most of all hunting. He loved the Lord and constantly tried to find ways to help others.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 49 years, Alice Elaine Tucker; his daughter, Gloria Dove Yoho (Gene) of Washington; three sisters, Kathy Ann Tucker of Parkersburg, Cynthia Louise Whittaker (Clark) of Canal Winchester, OH and Sonya Beth Blair (Greg) of Apple Valley, OH; and 15 nieces and nephews.

He will be missed as a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. May he sleep well in the arms of God and the angels, until we meet again.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg with Pastor Marty Fullerton officiating. Visitation will two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Masks and social distancing are required.

