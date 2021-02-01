Obituary: Jason D. Lanning

Jason D. Lanning, 37, of Marietta, departed this life on January 26, 2021, at his home. He was born on August 1, 1983 in Marietta to Heidi Lanning and Norman Dunn. Jason retired as a Sergeant from the United States Army. During his enlistment, he served one tour in Iraq with the 10th Sustainment Brigade. After retiring, he completed a civilian contract in Afghanistan with ACFirst / AECom. He received his master’s degree in Occupational Health and Safety from Columbia Southern University. Jason enjoyed fishing, boating and making memories with his sons. He was a proud father who loved his sons more than anything.

Jason is survived by his wife is 12 years Rebecca {Riffle} Lanning, his four sons - Jordan (Heather), Jacob, Jaxon, and Johnny, his father Norman (Vickie) Dunn of New Lexington, Ohio, his dad John Hasley of Florida, a sister Lacey (Jeremy) Thompson of Marietta, a brother Brent (Heather) Dunn, military brother Willie Forrest of Florida, close friend Robin Cook of New Matamoras, several nieces and nephews, and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Heidi Lanning, his sister Victoria Dunn, and his best friend Jacob Blazosky.

Friends and family are welcome to pay their respect and say their final goodbye on Monday, February 1, 2021 from 6 to 8 PM at Robert’s Funeral Home - East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta 45750. Funeral service with full military honors will be held Tuesday at 11 AM at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at East Lawn Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.robertsfuneralhome.com.

