Obituary: Leo Martin Sapp

Leo Martin Sapp, 89 of Walker, WV passed away January 30, 2021 at his residence.

He was born January 25, 1931 in Opekiska, WV, a son of the late Jenning R Sapp and Ethel Summer Sapp.

Leo retired from Ravenswood Aluminum in 1993. He was an outdoorsmen and loved hunting, camping, and fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his family playing games. Leo was a fierce competitor who was always up for a game of cards, his favorite being the Five Crown tournaments he played with his family and friends.

He is survived by his sons, Gary (Donna) Sapp, Paden City, WV, Larry Sapp of Hilton Head, SC, Steven (Kim) Sapp of Parkersburg, WV; daughter, Cathy (Roy) Metz of Walker, WV; sister, Doris Fletcher of Opekiska, WV; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Long Sapp; son, Leo Martin Sapp Jr.; brothers, Charles “Bunk” Sapp, Ray Sapp; sisters, Elvie Garland, Irene Fletcher, and Pauline Staggers.

Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Dave Long officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens and Mausoleums. Visitation will be 5p.m. to 8p.m. Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the funeral home.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

