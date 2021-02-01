Obituary: Patricia “June” Graham

June Graham passed away peacefully on Saturday January 30th, 2021, held in the arms of her husband, and surrounded by her immediate family.

Patricia Jean “June” (Hill) Graham was born on August 16th, 1929. She was the daughter of Ulysses Lloyd Earl and Mary Eddyth (Bellows) Hill. Her father was a railroad conductor, and she had many stories of her silver-haired father taking train tickets. She always prayed to have that beautiful hair in her old age. She was the youngest of six children: Glenn, Kenneth, Margaret, Kendall, and Betty. The Hill family established roots in New Martinsville, West Virginia before moving to Parkersburg, WV in 1947. June met her husband and the love of her life, Charles “Pick” Graham, after switching dates at a high school dance and the rest is history.

June married Pick on June 11, 1949, surrounded by family and friends. Their first son, David was born in March the following year. Pick laments the time he got a parking ticket at the hospital when David was born. Back then, the ticket was $2 and Pick was only making $25 per month. Sandra followed a year and a half later.

The family then moved to 36th Street, and June and Pick had three more children Mick, Trish, and Patrick. In 1980, Pick and June built their dream house in the country, and they enjoyed their solitary time amongst the deer, birds, squirrels, and turkeys. June particularly “enjoyed” the goats who were tied up but frequently escaped, especially that time they stood at the dining room window as she was unpacking groceries.

Also in 1980, June went to an adult education program to become a certified nursing assistant (CNA) and was employed by Camden Clark Memorial Hospital. June was on-duty the night in 1982 when June and Pick’s granddaughter, Michele, was born. June so enjoyed the time she spent with Michele, whether that be fixing her peanut butter and brown sugar sandwiches, swimming with her in the pool, or watching The Price Is Right. Michele brought so much happiness to June and Pick, and truly inspired them to act for others.

June always devoted herself to a life of service. She was a greeter at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, and she volunteered for both FaithLink and Meals on Wheels. She often would take those younger than she all over the Mid-Ohio Valley to doctor, dentist, ophthalmologist, etc. appointments. Typically, she would even treat these individuals to lunch at Bob Evans following their appointments. June enjoyed the time she spent serving others in the Lord’s name.

June is survived by her soulmate of almost 72 years, Pick, and her children, Dave (Madhu) of Point Pleasant, WV, Sandy of Davisville, WV, Robin of Naples, FL, Trish of Davisville, WV, and Patrick of Parkersburg, WV. She is survived by grandchildren, Michelle Clark, Rob Malhotra, Sam and Charles (Emily) Matheny, Joe (Tami) Dilly, Lisa Burton, Meghan (Alex) Burge-Ash, and Ethan Lantz. Also surviving June are 10 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. June was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Michele and son, Mickey.

In accordance with the wishes of both June and Pick, there will be no viewing. Following cremation, a small graveside service will be held for immediate family at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to be made to S.W. Resources in June’s name. Words of sympathy may be sent via mail to Pick Graham at 146 Graham Place Davisville, WV 26142.

