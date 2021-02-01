Obituary: Todd M. Taylor

Todd M. Taylor, 51, of Parkersburg passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 in Parkersburg.

He was born November 18, 1969 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Donald James Taylor and Sandra Kay Alkire Taylor. Todd was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Reds fan. He enjoyed fishing and doting over his daughter, grandchildren and nieces.

Todd is survived by his daughter, Alisha Shepard (Kyle) of North Dakota; his sister, Lisa Coplin (John) of Parkersburg; grandchildren, Landon Taylor and Kennedy Shepard; bonus daughter, Haylee Simions (John) of Parkersburg; bonus brothers, Bill, Mike, Steve, Frazier and Steven; nieces and nephews, Taylor Coplin (John Inser), Hayden Coplin and Brian “B.J.” Hart (Caitlyn) and other close friends that became family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin sister, Tina Marie Taylor.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St., south Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg https://www.hsop.org/donate in honor of his best fur friend Mosey or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation https://www.cff.org/Give-Monthly/.

