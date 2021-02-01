Advertisement

Ohio reports 54 more coronavirus deaths

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Health officials in Ohio reported another 54 covid-related deaths on Sunday. That brings the death toll to 11,175 in the Buckeye State.

In addition to the latest deaths, officials reported another 3,011 cases of the virus, raising the state’s total to 895,792.

Both the new case count and the new death count came in below their 21 day rolling averages.

The latest statistics show 2,441 Ohio hospital beds are filled with coronavirus patients. Roughly a quarter of those beds are in intensive care units.

On the vaccine front, officials say 823,839 Ohioans have received at least a first dose. That’s roughly 7.05 percent of the state’s total population.

Washington County is outpacing the state as a whole, as state figures show 8.52 percent of Washington County residents have been vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Sidwell
Man jailed on drug warrant linked to man’s death
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
P-EBT program benefits resume in February
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Wirt, Pleasants county residents among latest COVID-19 deaths
Dr. Bryant holds fast to optimism, in order to cope.
A look into the pandemic through the lens of a Covid doctor
Dominic Mincks
Short pursuit leads to Washington County man’s arrest

Latest News

Dominic Mincks
Short pursuit leads to Washington County man’s arrest
Wood, Pleasants County residents among latest COVID-19 deaths
Saturday marks Washington County Health Department's first round of Covid vaccines for school...
Washington County Health department finds way to vaccinate school employees
Law enforcement encourages family members to check on their elderly loved ones' finances since...
Law enforcement warns of scams targeting the elderly