Ohio reports 54 more coronavirus deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Health officials in Ohio reported another 54 covid-related deaths on Sunday. That brings the death toll to 11,175 in the Buckeye State.

In addition to the latest deaths, officials reported another 3,011 cases of the virus, raising the state’s total to 895,792.

Both the new case count and the new death count came in below their 21 day rolling averages.

The latest statistics show 2,441 Ohio hospital beds are filled with coronavirus patients. Roughly a quarter of those beds are in intensive care units.

On the vaccine front, officials say 823,839 Ohioans have received at least a first dose. That’s roughly 7.05 percent of the state’s total population.

Washington County is outpacing the state as a whole, as state figures show 8.52 percent of Washington County residents have been vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.