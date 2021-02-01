Advertisement

‘Pure panda joy’: National Zoo giant pandas frolic in snow

Several inches of snow fell on the area Sunday and continued Monday
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – The giant pandas at the National Zoo weren’t about to let a winter snowstorm go to waste.

Video posted on social media by the zoo shows Mei Xiang and Tian Tian living it up in their snowy enclosure.

“Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy,” says a tweet from the National Zoo. “Happy snow day from giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian!”

Several inches of snow fell on the area Sunday and continued Monday.

The panda fun is all there in black and white.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Mincks
Short pursuit leads to Washington County man’s arrest
Brian Sidwell
Man jailed on drug warrant linked to man’s death
Saturday marks Washington County Health Department's first round of Covid vaccines for school...
Washington County Health department finds way to vaccinate school employees
Law enforcement encourages family members to check on their elderly loved ones' finances since...
Law enforcement warns of scams targeting the elderly
Wood, Pleasants County residents among latest COVID-19 deaths

Latest News

What's Trending
What's Trending, 2/1/21
Forecast for February 1st
Forecast for February 1st
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice: West Virginia revenues continue to beat estimates
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden to meet Republicans who propose lesser virus aid, smaller stimulus checks
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine update
UPDATE: COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled in Wood, surrounding counties