Single vehicle crash results in minor property damage

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Vincent man escapes serious injury when his car rolls over on Route 339.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says EMS workers treated 51-year-old Timothy Nay at the scene after his Volkswagen Jetta hit a stop osign and two mail boxes before overturning.

The single-car crash happened at about 11 a.m. between the Hickory Grove Market and the Dollar General store.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

“It is unknown at this time because Mr. Nay left the scene after he was looked at by the squad. And our trooper has not been able to talk to him yet,” says Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Chris Chesar.

Roads were wet at the time of the crash.

Troopers say it’s important to pay attention to driving conditions and to make sure car tires have plenty of tread and are properly inflated.

