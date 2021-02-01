UPDATE: Ohio reports 55 deaths, 3,287 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

UPDATE: 2/21/21 5;45 P.M.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio Department of Health reported 55 deaths and 3,287 new COVID-19 cases in statistics updated Monday afternoon.

As of 2 p.m., the state’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 11,230 deaths, 899,079 cases, 46,438 hospitalizations, 6,709 admissions to intensive care and 786,249 presumed recoveries. The dashboard also showed 853,965 vaccinations started, or 7.31 percent of the state’s population.

The dashboard also showed 2,521 people hospitalized with the virus, , and the number of patients in intensive-care units was 652.

The daily total and three-week averages for cases, deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions are as follows: cases, 3,287, 5,434; deaths, 55, 73; hospitalizations, 223, 241; and ICU admissions, 19, 25.

Statewide, the dashboard showed Cuyahoga County with 1,204 deaths to lead the state. The rest of the top 10 included: Summit, 809; Franklin, 709; Lucas, 669; Stark, 4656; Hamilton, 460; Montgomery, 433; Mahoning, 339; Trumball, 326; and Clark, 289.

Franklin County continued to have the most cases, with 105,102 followed by Cuyahoga, 89,371 Hamilton, 67,394; Montgomery, 44,687; Summit, 36,541; Lucas, 32,747; Butler, 32,470; Stark, 27,073; Warren, 20,618; and Lorain, 20,107.

Following is a breakdown of statistics from counties in southeastern Ohio provided by the state’s COVID-19 dashboard and the alert level for each county:

- Washington County (Level 3, red): 4,060 cases, 166 hospitalizations, 51 deaths, 5,429 vaccinations, 3,442 presumed recoveries

- Athens County (Level 3, red): 4,060 cases, 155 hospitalizations, nine deaths, 4,247 vaccinations, 3,490 presumed recoveries

- Gallia County (Level 2, orange): 2,051 cases, 119 hospitalizations, 31 deaths, 2,500 vaccinations, 1,830 presumed recoveries

- Meigs County (Level 3, red): 1,185 cases, 52 hospitalizations, 25 deaths, 1,611 vaccinations, 956 presumed recoveries

- Monroe County (Level 2, orange): 1,074 cases, 90 hospitalizations, 35 deaths, 1,088 vaccinations, 906 presumed recoveries

- Morgan County (Level 3, red): 898 cases, 53 hospitalizations, 31 deaths, 1,093 vaccinations, 722 presumed recoveries

- Noble County (Level 3, red: 1,231 cases, 85 hospitalizations, 41 deaths, 920 vaccinations, 1,119 presumed recoveries

