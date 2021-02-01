Advertisement

UPDATE: Wood County man among 4 COVID-19 death reported on Monday

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WTAP
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
UPDATE: 2/1/21 11:05 A.M.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported four deaths and 424 new COVID-19 cases in statistics updated Monday morning, leaving the state with 2,028 deaths and 121,425 cases.

The deaths confirmed by the DHHR included a 79-year-old Wood County man, a 93-year-old Cabell County man, a 63-year-old Fayette County man and a 78-year-old Wetzel County woman.

“We send our deepest condolences to these families as they navigate the loss of their loved ones,” DHHR Secretary Bill. J. Crouch said.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the DHHR reported 1,926,680 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19. In addition, the dashboard showed 438 people remained hospitalized, 81 fewer than on Friday, with 118 in intensive care, 20 fewer than on Friday.

The DHHR also reported that 194,488 people had received the first of two COVID-19 vaccination and that 68,392 had been fully vaccinated against the virus.

In Wood County, the DHHR showed 6,543 total cases, 73 more than on Friday, and 421 active cases, 14 fewer than on Friday. The county remained orange on the state’s daily alert map with a positivity rate of 6.25 and an infection rate of 31.30 per 100,000 residents.

Kanawha County continued to lead the state in deaths with 263. Other counties in the top 10 include: Cabell, 146; Wood, 110; Mercer, 91; Berkeley, 83; Hancock, 82; Mineral, 75; Logan, 69; Putnam, 68; and Fayette, 66.

The DHHR also reported 20,615 active cases across the state. The 10 counties with the most cases include: Berkeley, 1,992; Cabell, 1,378; Kanawha, 1,376; Harrison, 1,269; Monongalia, 1,157; Marion, 1,123; Raleigh, 1,122; Mercer, 823; Putnam, 639; and Greenbrier, 617.

The statewide cumulative percentage of positive tests was 5.62 percent and the daily percentage was 8.03.

Following are DHHR statistics and daily alert levels for four other Mid-Ohio Valley counties.

- Jackson (orange - 5.81 percent positivity; 35.99 infection rate): 1,566, 150 active, 45 deaths

- Pleasants (red- 5.5 percent positivity; 42.13 infection rate): 772 cases, 38 active, 15 deaths

- Ritchie (red - 8.62 percent positivity; 50.09 infection rate): 567 cases, 73 active, eight deaths

- Wirt (red - 11.64 percent positivity; 41.72 infection rate): 328 cases, 24 active, two death

The alert levels are based on the following data collected and published daily on the DHHR’s COVID-19 website: (colors are assigned based on the lower of a county’s two ratings) green, three or fewer cases per 100,000 population or less than 3 percent positivity rate; yellow, 3.1 to 9.9 cases per 100,000 population or 3 percent to 4 percent positivity rate; gold, 10 to 14.9 cases per 100,000 population or 4 percent to 5 percent positivity rate; orange, 15 to 24.9 cases per 100,000 population or 5 percent to 8 percent positivity rate; and red, 25 or more cases per 100,000 population or higher than 8 percent positivity rate.

The Department of Health and Human Resources provided this breakdown of cases, showing case confirmed by lab test over probable case:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,113), Berkeley (8,972), Boone (1,431), Braxton (749), Brooke (1,920), Cabell (7,119), Calhoun (214), Clay (355), Doddridge (412), Fayette (2,398), Gilmer (589), Grant (1,007), Greenbrier (2,264), Hampshire (1,398), Hancock (2,489), Hardy (1,221), Harrison (4,491), Jackson (1,566), Jefferson (3,360), Kanawha (11,130), Lewis (855), Lincoln (1,129), Logan (2,444), Marion (3,371), Marshall (2,823), Mason (1,648), McDowell (1,259), Mercer (3,924), Mineral (2,503), Mingo (1,927), Monongalia (7,138), Monroe (885), Morgan (880), Nicholas (1,059), Ohio (3,411), Pendleton (575), Pleasants (772), Pocahontas (556), Preston (2,431), Putnam (3,843), Raleigh (4,199), Randolph (2,214), Ritchie (567), Roane (464), Summers (675), Taylor (1,020), Tucker (459), Tyler (576), Upshur (1,497), Wayne (2,389), Webster (257), Wetzel (1013), Wirt (328), Wood (6,543), Wyoming (1,593).

Click here to see our previous updates for January.

