VA Serial Killer Reta Mays’ sentence delayed until May

Reta Mays, 45, pleaded guilty to seven counts of second degree murder of Robert Edge, Sr.,...
Reta Mays, 45, pleaded guilty to seven counts of second degree murder of Robert Edge, Sr., Robert Kozul, Archie Edgell, George Shaw, W.A.H., Felix McDermott, and Raymond Golden. She pled guilty to one count of assault with Intent to commit murder involving the death of veteran R.R.P.(Central Regional Jail/WDTV)
By Joe Buchanan
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The trial of Reta Mays, the woman who pled guilty to the murder of seven veterans at the Clarksburg VA Medical Center, has been delayed until May.

Mays’ defense requested the delay in mid-December. They say that coronavirus precautions have limited their ability to coordinate with Mays before the sentencing trial.

The sentencing date(s) has been rescheduled to May 11-12 at 9 a.m. in Clarksburg.

The defense originally requested a May 20th start date, but due to scheduling conflicts in the U.S. Northern District Court of West Virginia, the rescheduling date was pushed forward.

Mays faces seven consecutive life sentences without parole.

The sentencing will be streamed on Zoom.

