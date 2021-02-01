WVUP accepting child care grant applications

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU-Parkersburg is accepting applications for child care grants through the end of February. Applications may be downloaded online here, and they are due by February 28.

An applicant’s eligibility and the amount of support they receive will depend on a number of factors, including the following:

Number of people in the household

Daycare hours necessary to cover education and work obligations

Other assistance programs providing support

Student enrollment status

The university has enough funding to support several students, though the exact number has not yet been determined because it depends on the amount each grant recipient requires.

All child care providers selected by grant recipients must be licensed by the state of West Virginia as childcare providers.

“Since we no longer have a childcare facility on site, we want to be able to assist students who must now use a different licensed childcare facility. That’s why these grants are being provided to enable students the financial assistance needed to care for their children while they attend class,” said Dr. Torie Jackson, vice president for institutional advancement.

Those with questions about applying are asked to email Jeannine Ratliffe, business services executive director, at jeannine.ratliffe@wvup.edu.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.