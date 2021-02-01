Advertisement

WVUP accepting child care grant applications

WVUP's student enrollment is up for the fall of 2020
WVUP's student enrollment is up for the fall of 2020(WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU-Parkersburg is accepting applications for child care grants through the end of February. Applications may be downloaded online here, and they are due by February 28.

An applicant’s eligibility and the amount of support they receive will depend on a number of factors, including the following:

  • Number of people in the household
  • Daycare hours necessary to cover education and work obligations
  • Other assistance programs providing support
  • Student enrollment status

The university has enough funding to support several students, though the exact number has not yet been determined because it depends on the amount each grant recipient requires.

All child care providers selected by grant recipients must be licensed by the state of West Virginia as childcare providers.

“Since we no longer have a childcare facility on site, we want to be able to assist students who must now use a different licensed childcare facility. That’s why these grants are being provided to enable students the financial assistance needed to care for their children while they attend class,” said Dr. Torie Jackson, vice president for institutional advancement.

Those with questions about applying are asked to email Jeannine Ratliffe, business services executive director, at jeannine.ratliffe@wvup.edu.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Mincks
Short pursuit leads to Washington County man’s arrest
Brian Sidwell
Man jailed on drug warrant linked to man’s death
Saturday marks Washington County Health Department's first round of Covid vaccines for school...
Washington County Health department finds way to vaccinate school employees
Law enforcement encourages family members to check on their elderly loved ones' finances since...
Law enforcement warns of scams targeting the elderly
Wood, Pleasants County residents among latest COVID-19 deaths

Latest News

Update: Ohio Governor proposes $1 billion, 2-year budget
What's Trending
What's Trending, 2/1/21
Forecast for February 1st
Forecast for February 1st
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice: West Virginia revenues continue to beat estimates