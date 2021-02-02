Athens woman sentenced for child endangerment

ATHENS, Ohio – Carletta Carr, 43, of Glouster, was sentenced to three years in prison Monday on charges of child endangerment, drug possession and intimidating a witness.

Carr was sentenced after pleading guilty in Athens County Common Pleas Court to an indictment charging a first-degree misdemeanor of endangering children, a fifth-degree felony of aggravated possession of drugs, and a third-degree felony of intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case. She was sentenced to 180 days in jail for the first-degree misdemeanor, one year for the fifth-degree felony, and three years for the third-degree felony.

On August 5, 2019, the Nelsonville Police Department responded to a call that Carr had “beat a child in back seat of a vehicle” at Subway in Nelsonville. The witness reported the license plate of the vehicle and followed it to Chestnut Street where officers arrived on scene. According to the police report, officers noticed red marks on a four-year-old’s neck.

The child reportedly told police the marks were made by Carr.

When Carr was taken into custody, she threatened the witness who was still on scene. Additionally, oxycodone pills and drug paraphernalia were discovered in Carr’s purse. Carr is subject to three years of post-release control upon her release.

