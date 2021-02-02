Advertisement

Former Pittsburgh pitcher Grant Jackson Dies

Grant Jackson, winning pitcher of game 7 of the 1979 World Series, dies from COVID-19 complications
(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:14 PM EST
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Grant Jackson, the winning pitcher in Game 7 of the 1979 World Series for the Pittsburgh Pirates and a reliable left-hander for 18 seasons in the majors, has died from COVID-19 complications. He was 78.

The Pirates said Jackson died on Tuesday at Canonsburg Hospital in Pennsylvania.

Jackson was 86-75 with 79 saves and a 3.46 ERA in 692 games from 1965-82.

He was 3-0 with a 2.55 ERA in 13 postseason appearances. Jackson was an NL All-Star in 1969 with pitched in the World Series with Baltimore in 1971, the New York Yankees in 1976 and the ’79 Pirates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

