Former Pittsburgh pitcher Grant Jackson Dies

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Grant Jackson, the winning pitcher in Game 7 of the 1979 World Series for the Pittsburgh Pirates and a reliable left-hander for 18 seasons in the majors, has died from COVID-19 complications. He was 78.

The Pirates said Jackson died on Tuesday at Canonsburg Hospital in Pennsylvania.

Jackson was 86-75 with 79 saves and a 3.46 ERA in 692 games from 1965-82.

He was 3-0 with a 2.55 ERA in 13 postseason appearances. Jackson was an NL All-Star in 1969 with pitched in the World Series with Baltimore in 1971, the New York Yankees in 1976 and the ’79 Pirates.

