Jail-spacing challenges effect sentencing in Athens County

ATHENS, Ohio. (WTAP) - For Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail, Covid not only affects jail space, as isolation units must be available for Covid-positive inmates, but it affects sentencing too.

Before Covid, jail capacity was already an issue. Now, there are complications.

First off, there’s new Covid inmate transferring guidelines. This protocol prohibits moving inmates to and from red counties, according to Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith. This means that, if the regional jail is full and the county is red, staff must resort to alternatives to fit in a new inmate. One option is moving general population into isolation areas in order to make room. This is, of course, if the isolation area isn’t already being used by Covid-positive inmates.

Smith said there have been many instances of the regional jail being full, including its isolation units, without the option of transferring due to the new inmate transferring guidelines.

Another option is putting the person in an ankle-monitor for at-home confinement or releasing them on their own recognizance.

This doesn’t mean dangerous criminals are roaming the streets.

Smith said, “We always make accommodations if they meet the criteria that they have to be incarcerated. If they are a danger to the community or we have to secure their appearance in court, we always make accommodations to make sure they are incarcerated so some people with lesser crimes get released. Some people with lesser crimes that are healthy get transported to another jail. It really depends on the circumstance.”

With capacity issues already existing prior to Covid, these alternative forms of incarceration are not new. However, these situations are harder now that jails are worried about Covid, according to Smith.

Not only are sentences being affected by Covid, court proceedings look different too.

Smith explained, “Well it’s all video arraignments now so before, we would take the inmates into the court physically but now most, if not all, are video arraignments.”

