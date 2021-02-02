Meigs County Health Department delaying opening, rescheduling vaccinations
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Due to the current level two snow emergency in Meigs County, the Meigs County Health Department will be delaying opening until noon on February 2.
Those scheduled to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination can report to the Health Department Wednesday, February 3 during the previously scheduled times.
