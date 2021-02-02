Advertisement

Mid-Ohio Valley Transit Authority prepared for mandatory mask mandate

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the mandatory mask mandate for public transportation by President Joe Biden, many places are changing their model.

However, for the Mid-Ohio Valley Transit Authority, they have already had this rule in place since roughly late May to early June of last year.

Not only are they making sure that those that come on to the Easy Rider buses are masked, but that the vehicles are sanitized daily.

They have implemented numerous regulations beforehand to ensure the safety of everyone on these buses.

“We have our social distancing on our buses, limiting ridership to ten per bus. And put up protective barriers around the drivers and things like that to keep social distancing,” says Mid-Ohio Valley Transit Authority general manager, Mike Kesterson.

Officials at the MOV Transit Authority say that their goal is to continue providing a safe ride for all who choose to be on their buses.

