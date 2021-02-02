2 taken to hospital after pickup trucks collide on DuPont Road

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A head-on collision on DuPont Road Tuesday morning sent two people to the hospital, authorities said.

The crash about 9:50 a.m. in front of Pro Tech Auto at 2957 DuPont Road was one of several across Wood and Washington counties Tuesday morning.

No information was immediately available about the victims’ conditions, but one person was trapped and had to be helped out of the truck by emergency responders, a Wood County 911 dispatch supervisor said.

Units from the Lubeck and Blennerhassett volunteer fire department and Camden Clark Ambulance service responded to the crash.

Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens said deputies responded to about 10 wrecks throughout the morning, beginning at about 6 a.m.

One involved a car that slid off Interstate 77 and into the median. It happened in the southbound lanes near mile-marker 184, and no one was injured.

In Washington County, Sheriff Larry Mincks said roads were slick, especially secondary streets, but there were no serious accidents.

In addition, a trooper at the Marietta post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said officers were called to about half-dozen wrecks throughout the morning, but none of them was serious.

WTAP will continue to provide further details as additional information becomes available.

