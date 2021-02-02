Obituary: Betty Louise Scott

Betty Louise Scott, 92, of Parkersburg, WV, went to be with the Lord February 2, 2021 from Ohio Valley Healthcare Center. She was born November 8, 1928 in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Clarence and Minnie Uhl Anderson.

Betty was a homemaker who enjoyed bowling and the Pride of WV, the West Virginia University Marching Band.

Family left behind to cherish her memory include daughters, Janie (Jim) Bolden, Connie (David) Close and Amy (Lonnie) Long; sons, Dempsie (Bonnie) Scott, Jr., Michael (Carla) Scott, Ed Scott and Jimmy Scott; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and her faithful companion, Taz.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Dempsie Scott, Sr.; eight sisters; three brothers and one grandson, Derek Scott.

Graveside services will be held at 12:30 PM, Friday, Febuary 5, 2021 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Parkersburg WV. Visitation will be 11 AM-12PM Friday at Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg, with procession to the graveside beginning at 12 PM.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Ohio Valley Health Care Residents Council.

Masks and social distancing are required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kimesfuneralhome.com.

