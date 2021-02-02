Advertisement

Obituary: Blain Michael Enoch

Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Blain Michael Enoch, 57, of Vienna passed away on January 28, 2021. Blain was born on May 8, 1963 to Francis and Luella Enoch of Waverly.

Blain graduated from Harrisville High School. He worked many trades, the last being Carpenters Union 899. Blain enjoyed hunting, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his love Beth McConaha, life-long friends Ed and Debbie Lockhart, and his two furbabies Ellie and Bella.

Blain is survived by his father, Francis and Stepmom Alberta of Cairo, WV, sister Genia (Allen) Adams, sister Dee Dee (Dale) Farr, sister Virginia (Trevie) Gregory, brother Shonn (Kay) Williamson, stepsiblings Mike (Brittany) Cox, Michelle (Jeff) Conley, and Vonda (Butch) Joseph, several nieces, nephews and friends.

Blain was preceded in death by his mother Luella York, brother Okey Thomas Williamson, cousin Donnie Cain, and great-nephew Georgie Hart Love.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Blain’s name.

We would like to give a very special thank you to Stephanie Kuhn Camp for taking great care of Blain. A celebration of life for Blain will be held Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 1-3pm at I Don’t Care Eatery in Vienna, WV. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society. Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.

