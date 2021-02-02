Obituary: Charlene Elizabeth Combs

Charlene Elizabeth Combs, 64, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021. She had been in and out of the hospital since November, her kidney function had declined. She had lived over 19 years since having her pancreas-kidney transplant.

Charlene was strong, full of laughs, independent and sometimes stubborn. She could make you laugh, and she baked delicious cookies. She lived in Marietta after graduating from Caldwell High school in 74′. She worked as a beautician a majority of her life and retired from Sally’s Beauty Supply in 2018.

Although she never married, she was surrounded by family and friends who loved her dearly. Charlene is joining her parents, Rudy and Faye Combs as well as sisters Gladys Silvus and Debbie Spence in the afterlife. She is at peace and now looks over family still living, which include, her eldest sister, Ruth Silvus, several nieces, nephews, beloved friends and the cat she never wanted, but loved dearly, Penny.

There will be no services, as Charlene has requested a direct cremation. If those who knew and loved her would like to honor her memory, cards and donations for medical expenses may be sent to her niece, Sarah Spence; 31 University Estate Blvd., Apt 306, Athens, Ohio 45701.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Charlene’s family and offers online condolences by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.