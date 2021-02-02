Obituary: Charles Edward Sams

Charles Edward Sams, 94, of Vienna, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021 at his residence.

He was born October 7, 1926, in Wadesville, WV, a son of the late D.W.“Babe” and Mary Sellers Sams.

Charles retired from the Laborers Union #1085. He was an active member of the 36th St. Church of Christ in Vienna. Charles enjoyed watching baseball, old westerns, especially John Wayne and at one time liked to hunt.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Deem Sams; two daughters, Brenda Bissell (Larry) of Jasper, GA and Darlene Shutts (Harry) of Sevierville, TN; one son, Roger Sams (Lisa) of Williamsburg, VA; eight grandchildren, Brian Bissell, Eric Bissell, Melissa Anderson, Jason Brannon, Angela Grady, Sarah Sams, Abbey Thomas and Hannah Moog; and five great-grandchildren, Chloe, Cameron, Caitlyn, Matthew and Danielle.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his first wife; Doris Full Sams and twelve brothers and sisters.

Funeral services for Charles will be 11:00 am Friday February 5, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home 3005 Grand Central Ave. Vienna, WV with Evangelist Mike Moss and Evangelist Mark Mason officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm Thursday at the funeral home.

The family wishes to thank caregiver Della Poling for her love and care and Amedysis Hospice.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing will be observed and masks are mandatory.

