Obituary: Coralie P. Lott Sutton

Coralie P. Lott Sutton, 91 of Leachtown, WV. passed peacefully in the early morning hours to be with the Lord on February 1, 2021 at her home.

She was born the daughter of the late Robert and Hilda Lott.

She is survived by her children who loved her very much, Terry A. Meadows of Leachtown, WV. and Sheryl A. West of Newark, WV. Two grandsons, Shayne and Zachary McCroskey of Belleville, WV. and 5 great grandchildren. She was born of a family of 13 brothers and sisters with three surviving, Robert Lott of Parkersburg, Myrt Ledsome of Reedy, WV. and Barbara Marshall of Bridgeport, OH. Several loving nieces and nephews who loved family gatherings on the farm on Vincent Run.

She loved her farm and enjoyed deer hunting with her Winchester 30-30 rifle waiting patiently many hours for that big buck. She cherished the farm where she was raised. She loved her flowers and gardening and people where amazed at her flowers arrangements. She enjoyed working jigsaw puzzle in the wintertime. She was a Christian by faith and loved the Lord. In her early years she attended the Shiloh Baptist Church at Palestine, WV. and later became a member of the Kanawha Baptist Church in Leachtown, WV.

Graveside services will be Thursday at 1:00pm at the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery at Palestine, WV.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavttfuneralhome.com