Obituary: Donald Hale Godfrey

Donald Hale Godfrey, 91 years old of Grantsville, WV went to be with his loving wife in heaven on January 14, 2021, at Minnie Hamilton Health Care, Inc.

Donald was born November 28, 1929, on Pine Creek in Calhoun County. He was the son of Laymond Godfrey and Mary Catheryn (Smith) Godfrey.

Donald was married to Evelyn Flora (Starkey) Godfrey and they raised two sons, Dr. Larry Godfrey, Col., and SGM Rodney Keith Godfrey. Donald also had one daughter, Shannon Riffle.

Donald was the proud grandfather of 8 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Donald was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn and both parents.

Donald and Evelyn left Pine Creek to move to Grantsville for him to work for the City of Grantsville, where he retired after 44 years. Donald loved great food, square snuff, and traveling. He was partial to Spencer McDonalds where he always ordered sausage gravy and biscuits. Donald attended Bethlehem Baptist Church.

The family of Donald Godfrey would like to express their sincere appreciation and love to the staff of Minnie Hamilton Health Care in Grantsville and Stumps Funeral Home for their respectful care of Donald and counseling to his family. Donald had too many friends to list here but he treasured each one and his life in Grantsville.

Per Donald’s wishes, there were no services. He was laid to rest beside the love of his life at Pleasant Hill. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements of Mr. Godfrey. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.