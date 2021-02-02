Obituary: Edythe Maxine Woodyard

Edythe Maxine Woodyard, 93, of Belpre went home to be with the Lord Monday, February 1, 2021 from the Arcadia Valley Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born August 19, 1927 in Jefferson County, Ohio a daughter of the late Harry and Mamie Kibble Hetzer Sovel.

She was employed at the American Viscose Factory and later as the office manager at Woodyard Motor Freight with her husband. She was a member of Calvary Community Church in Belpre, Ohio. She loved going to the Belpre Senior Citizens Center and attending church.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Connie J. (Ronald) Abbott of Washington, WV and Elaine K. (Ken) Fullerton of Belpre, Ohio; sister, Janet (Carl) Chichester of Reedsville, OH; sister-in-law, Norma Sovel of Parma, Ohio; grandchildren, Brian (Melodie) Kelbaugh, Gary Kelbaugh, Eric (Michelle) Fullerton, Tessa (Bob) Yeater and Shannon Fullerton; great-grandchildren, Hannah (Benton), Allysa (Josh), Allison (Paden), Madison, Logan, Eli, Ashton and Lucas; great-great grandchild, Amelia; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Everett Clark Woodyard; brothers, John Hetzer, Clifford Sovel, Kenneth Sovel, Harry Sovel, Jr., Garth Sovel; a sister, Helen Butcher; son-in-law, Thurman Kelbaugh; and step-mother, Mary Camp Sovel.

Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Thursday February 4, 2021 at Kimes Funeral Home 521-Fifth Street, Parkersburg, with Pastor Ken Fullerton officiating. Burial will follow in the Antioch Cemetery at Wirt County, WV. Visitation will be held 4 PM-7 PM Wednesday, February 3rd and one hour before the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Calvary Community Church of Belpre Ohio.

Masks and social distancing are required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kimesfuneralhome.com.

