Obituary: Helen Ruth (Allio) Carper

Helen Ruth (Allio) Carper, 88, of Parkersburg, West Virginia went to be with the Lord January 28, 2021 in Franklin, Tennessee. She was born in Parkersburg WV, a daughter of the late Clarence Otto Allio and Adda Ruth (Hall) Allio. She enjoyed her retirement for many years living in Port Charlotte, FL. In 2015, Helen moved to Franklin, TN to live closer to family and spoil her grandchildren.

She graduated with honors from Parkersburg High School with the class of 1950 where she was chosen to attend Girl’s State. She was a lifelong member of Epworth United Methodist Church in Parkersburg. She also was an active member of Theta Theta Sorority and very much enjoyed this group of ladies for many years. She worked over 35 years as an accountant at Challenger - GTE Sylvania (Union Insulating Company) in Parkersburg.

She is survived and will be greatly missed by her daughter, Cindy (John) Allman, her grandchildren Kate (Jacob) Williams, Nathan Allman and her great-grandchildren Layla Williams and Chloe Williams. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews; Kathryn (Randal) Lamm, Dianne (Jeff) Bowden, Ruth (Don) Myers, Vicki (Paul) Walton, Randy (Janet) Allio, Jim ( Jane) Melrose, Karen (Mike) Branch, Peggy (Jim) Flinn, Linda (Keith) Hunsucker, Jeff Allio, and Chuck (Karen) Carper. She also will be missed by several great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters; Carl (Sue) Allio, Floyd (Myrtle) Allio, Mina (Clarence Jr.) Melrose, Vera (Richard) Smith, Raymond (Evelyn) Allio, and Florence Allio.

A brief visitation will be held at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, WV from on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 10:00am-11:00am. A graveside service will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery and will be officiated by her nephew, Rev Jim Melrose of Franklin, TN. A Celebration of Life service for Helen will be held at a later date when we can all gather together safely to remember her.

