Obituary: John C. Kirkbride

John C. Kirkbride, 67, of Marietta passed away February 1, 2021, at his home

John was born Sept. 1, 1953, in Marietta and the son of the late Robert W. Kirkbride and Betty Jean Poynter Kirkbride. John retired from Warren’s IGA after 44 years of service.

John is survived by 2 sisters, Donna (John) Sweeney and Barbara (Robert) Vernon. He is also survived by special friend Randy Wilson.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Feb. 5) at 10:30 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Riverview Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the funeral home to assist with arrangements.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.