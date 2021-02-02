Obituary: Stephen Ray Hill

Stephen Ray Hill, 74, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Monday, February 1, 2021. He was born on September 22, 1946 in Marietta, to John E. “Jack” and Lila Doan Hill.

Steve graduated from Marietta High School in 1964 and Bliss Business College in 1969. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, having served in the 3rd Division, during the Vietnam War, from 1969 to 1971. Steve worked as an accountant at Dravo Corporation until the plant was sold, then he worked for Washington-Morgan Community Action until retirement. On August 27, 1995 he married Sandra Lou Brookover who preceded him in death on May 13, 2009. Steve enjoyed Civil War history and trips, golfing, Warren High School sports, Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds, Marietta College baseball and Ohio University sports.

Steve was a member of the First Congregational Church, UCC, Sgt. Bob O’Malley Det. 1436 Marine Corps League, Past Commander of the American Legion Post 64 (life member), Sons of American Revolution (SAR), Sons of Union Veterans (SUV) where he was one of the charter members, Washington County Historical Society, Washington County Ohio Genealogical Society (OGS), Sons of American Legion Post 64, National Rifle Association (NRA), , Fort Harmar Rifle Club, Matamoras Historical Society (life member) and Doan Family Association (life member).

He is survived by his mother, Lila E. Hill; aunt, Wilma Doan; cousins, Carol O’Grady, Jeffrey (Margaret) Doan, Jane Ann (Jeff) Schwab; half-sisters, Sherrie Hill and Jody Hill (Rick) Shansky; and special friend, Barb Handschumacher.

He was preceded in death by his father, John “Jack” Hill; uncles, Robert Doan (Mary) and James F. Doan; and cousin, James B. Doan.

Visitation will be on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Number of people in the funeral home at one time will be limited. Private services will be held with full military honors. Burial of ashes will take place at a later time in Barlow Central Cemetery.

Donations in his memory may be directed to the First Congregational Church, 318 Front St, American Legion Post 64, P.O. Box 16, or Sgt Bob O’Malley Detachment 1436, P.O. Box 114, all in Marietta, Ohio 45750. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Steve’s family and offers online condolences by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

