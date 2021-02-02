Obituary: Wendell Steven Norman

Wendell Steven Norman, 73, of Parkersburg, passed away January 28, 2021 at his residence.

He was born September 27, 1947 in Wood County a son of the late Sanford Dwain Norman and Betty Eileen (McDaniel) Boyce.

Wendell was Baptist by faith and was a Merchant Marine.

He is survived by three siblings, Linda Jurado, Emily Goldberger & Robert Norman (Elaine) all of Parkersburg, one daughter, grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews

Cremation services entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg.

