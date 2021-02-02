Advertisement

Obituary: William B. “Bill” West

Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

William B. “Bill” West, 93 of Parkersburg, departed this life February 1, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg.  He was born October 20, 1927 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Willie and Grace Ott West.

Mr. West retired from DuPont with 40 years of service.  He was a 1945 graduate of Parkersburg High and served in the Merchant Marines.  He was a life-long member of the National Rifle Association.

Bill was an 81 year member of the South Parkersburg Baptist Church where he served in many capacities including:  Deacon, Choir Director, Sunday School Teacher, Church Camp Director, Soloist for the choir and singing in many musical groups.  He loved Bible study, being outdoors, hunting, the Atlanta Braves and West Virginia Mountaineers.  He loved his family, church family, children and grandchildren.

Surviving is his loving wife Helen Marie West, children:  William Paul (Wilma) of Kansas City, KS, Jeffery L. West of Mineral Wells, Dan Sapp (Theresa) of Parkersburg, David Sapp (Kristen) of Deluth, MN, Jeffrey Sapp (Sino) of Long Beach, CA and Jean Marie Sapp of Doylestown, PA.

He also leaves behind his grandchildren:  Amber, Kelly, Chad, Matthew, Dylan, Cody, Bryan, Jon, Jamie, Andy, Helena, Jonathan and Janie, along with niece Judi Shah and nephew Jack Hill.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Linda Kaye Dils, grandson William Jeffery West, sister Virginia West Hill, and sons:  Rodney and Michael Sapp.

Bill’s daily prayer was for all to accept Jesus as your personal savior and always keep the Lord in the center of your life.

Due to the current pandemic, there will be no public visitation.  Funeral services will be video streamed live via the Leavitt Funeral Home Facebook page Friday 11AM.  Interment will follow at Evergreen South Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the South Parkersburg Baptist Church 1655 Blizzard Drive Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Charles Sams
Obituary: Charles Edward Sams
Stephen Hill
Obituary: Stephen Ray Hill
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: John C. Kirkbride
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Betty Louise Scott

Obituaries

Charlene Combs
Obituary: Charlene Elizabeth Combs
Yale Patton
Obituary: Yale “Kokey” C. Patton Jr.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Wendell Norman
Edythe Maxine Woodyard
Obituary: Edythe Maxine Woodyard
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Coralie P. Lott Sutton
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Wendell Steven Norman