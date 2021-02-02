Obituary: William B. “Bill” West

William B. “Bill” West, 93 of Parkersburg, departed this life February 1, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg. He was born October 20, 1927 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Willie and Grace Ott West.

Mr. West retired from DuPont with 40 years of service. He was a 1945 graduate of Parkersburg High and served in the Merchant Marines. He was a life-long member of the National Rifle Association.

Bill was an 81 year member of the South Parkersburg Baptist Church where he served in many capacities including: Deacon, Choir Director, Sunday School Teacher, Church Camp Director, Soloist for the choir and singing in many musical groups. He loved Bible study, being outdoors, hunting, the Atlanta Braves and West Virginia Mountaineers. He loved his family, church family, children and grandchildren.

Surviving is his loving wife Helen Marie West, children: William Paul (Wilma) of Kansas City, KS, Jeffery L. West of Mineral Wells, Dan Sapp (Theresa) of Parkersburg, David Sapp (Kristen) of Deluth, MN, Jeffrey Sapp (Sino) of Long Beach, CA and Jean Marie Sapp of Doylestown, PA.

He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Amber, Kelly, Chad, Matthew, Dylan, Cody, Bryan, Jon, Jamie, Andy, Helena, Jonathan and Janie, along with niece Judi Shah and nephew Jack Hill.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Linda Kaye Dils, grandson William Jeffery West, sister Virginia West Hill, and sons: Rodney and Michael Sapp.

Bill’s daily prayer was for all to accept Jesus as your personal savior and always keep the Lord in the center of your life.

Due to the current pandemic, there will be no public visitation. Funeral services will be video streamed live via the Leavitt Funeral Home Facebook page Friday 11AM. Interment will follow at Evergreen South Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the South Parkersburg Baptist Church 1655 Blizzard Drive Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

