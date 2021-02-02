Ohio girls high school basketball poll- Feb. 2

(AP) - The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses, win-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (15) 19-0 170

2, Newark (2) 18-1 132

3, Mason 15-0 129

4, Tol. Notre Dame 7-1 103

5, Centerville 14-2 101

6, Bellbrook (1) 16-2 79

7, Huber Hts. Wayne 13-2 74

8, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 13-1 35

9, Dublin Coffman 15-1 34

10, Can. Glenoak 13-3 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Trenton Edgewood 26. Sylvania Northview 23. Akr. Hoban 21. Reynoldsburg 16.

DIVISION II

1, Thornville Sheridan (3) 15-1 151

(tie) Napoleon (8) 15-1 151

3, Granville (2) 18-1 114

4, McArthur Vinton County 18-1 112

5, Lima Bath 17-2 92

6, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 15-0 83

7, Shaker Hts. Laurel (3) 13-3 66

8, Poland Seminary 15-1 47

9, Alliance Marlington 15-2 38

10, Circleville 11-2 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Day. Carroll (1) 21. Perry 15.

DIVISION III

1, Berlin Hiland (14) 16-1 171

2, Cardington-Lincoln (3) 15-0 129

3, W. Liberty-Salem (1) 17-0 120

4, Beverly Ft. Frye 15-1 96

5, Willard 15-1 88

6, Ottawa-Glandorf 17-2 84

7, Sardinia Eastern 18-2 65

8, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 18-1 42

9, Cin. Purcell Marian 11-2 31

10, Albany Alexander 16-3 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Worthington Christian 19. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 17. Proctorville Fairland 16. Apple Creek Waynedale 14. Elyria Cath. 13. Wheelersburg 12.

DIVISION IV

1, Ft. Loramie (15) 18-1 169

2, Sugar Grove Berne Union (1) 17-1 128

3, Peebles 12-1 112

4, Minster 16-1 107

(tie)Portsmouth Notre Dame 15-1 107

6, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1) 16-1 89

7, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 16-1 73

8, Cin. Country Day 10-0 59

9, New Madison Tri-Village (1) 14-2 55

10, Newark Cath. 10-1 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Knoxville 16.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.