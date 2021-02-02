Ohio road workers faced long weekend and high waters

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - You may have had a cozy, relaxing weekend watching the snowflakes fall but, for people keeping our roads safe, the weekend was long.

On top of snow and rain, workers at the Ohio Department of Transportation dealt with flooding. Multiple routes in Meigs County were flooded, but the water has been receding since, according to Ashley Rittenhouse of ODOT District 10 as of 2:30 p.m.

This weekend may have been long, but this year’s winter is back to usual business. By February 1st of last year’s mild winter, only 3,000 tons of salt were used to treat roads across the district. This year, 22,000 tons have been used so far, according to Rittenhouse. Still, resources are not an area of concern.

Rittenhouse said this time of year tends to be busy for workers.

“This time of year, our crews are ready to roll out whenever needed whenever they get that phone call. You know, their normal workday is to start at 7:00 and end at 3:30 but, this time of year, they just never know. It’s just whenever that phone rings, they’re ready to go.”

With snow-plow-drivers out and about, working to keep us safe, remember to give them plenty of room to do their job. Rittenhouse reported that recently one of their drivers was hit in Columbus.

