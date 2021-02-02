Advertisement

AP Source: FBI agents shot serving child exploitation case warrant in Florida

Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise, Florida.(Source: WPLG/CNN)
By FREIDA FRISARO and TERRY SPENCER
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Several FBI agents were shot Tuesday morning while serving a warrant in a child exploitation case in South Florida, authorities said.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that multiple FBI agents were shot while serving the warrant, and that the extent of their injuries was not immediately known. The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed the neighborhood in suburban Fort Lauderdale in the aftermath of the shooting, as a suspect reportedly remained barricaded inside the home.

Another large contingent of officers gathered outside a Fort Lauderdale hospital where victims were taken, according to television video.

The Sunrise Police Department tweeted about the heavy police presence and the closure of surrounding roads.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. No additional details were immediately available.

Balsamo contributed from Washington. Frieda Frisaro contributed from Fort Lauderdale.

