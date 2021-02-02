Two Wood County teachers receive state STEM grants

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. - Two Wood County Schools teachers are among the recipients of the 2021 STEM-minded Educator Grants. The West Virginia Department of Education Tuesday announced $73,000 of STEM-minded Educator Grants were awarded to 86 West Virginia educators across the state, including Lacey Cale at Emerson Elementary School and Edna Ruth Patrick at Madison Elementary School.

“We are very proud of our dedicated teachers who work every day to improve instruction and opportunities for our students,” said Wood County Schools Superintendent Will Hosaflook. “Congratulations to the teachers, their schools and their students.”

STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. The purpose of the grant program is to fund student-centered STEM projects designed to engage students in interdisciplinary STEM learning.

The STEM-minded Educator Grant Program will award up to $1,000 for materials or technology that can be used in the classroom and in the student’s home.

”West Virginia students must be prepared to be productive citizens in a world driven by a STEM-focused marketplace, and this grant opportunity provides educators with the support needed to challenge and motivate students with an innovative approach,” said State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “We want to equip students, families and school personnel with the tools necessary to become active learners.”

