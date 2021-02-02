Washington County primary registration deadline is this Wednesday at 4 p.m.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Candidates who want to be on the May primary election ballot in Washington County have until 4 p.m. tomorrow to register with the board of elections.

The May 4th ballot will feature Belpre and Marietta council president races.

In addition, all local issues and levies must also be certified with the board of elections by 4 p.m. tomorrow.

Officials say Marietta city schools and Belpre township will have items on the ballot.

You can find information about how to file on the board of elections website.

“If anybody is interested in serving or running for an office in Marietta or city of Belpre, they need to come see us, they have to have their petitions filed. If they’re running for a ward race, they have to have 25 signatures on their petitions. And if they’re running for an at-large race they have to have 50,” says Washington Co. deputy election director, Karen Pawloski.

The deadline to register to vote in the May primary is April 5th.

