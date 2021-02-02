Advertisement

Young man cashes in on GameStop stock, buys Nintendo Switches for children’s hospital

By WCCO Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:27 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
STILLWATER, Minn. (WCCO) - A college student from Minnesota cashed in on his GameStop investment, but instead of keeping the money, he used it to help children in the hospital.

Hunter Kahn, 20, was one of the many people on Reddit who recently helped propel GameStop stock to new heights. He used the money to donate six Nintendo Switch consoles and games to Children’s Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis.

“I love video games. I know it would be terrible being a kid in the hospital with no joy helping them through,” Kahn said.

His post on Reddit about his donation has received more than 180,000 upvotes, or likes.

Many amateur investors like Kahn on the Reddit forum “Wall Street Bets” purchased GameStop stock to beat wealthy hedge funds at their own game.

“A lot of people are saying that this is somewhat like a transfer of power. But if the money is going from here just to the other side, there is no difference, if we just are acting the same way as the people that we’re criticizing. So, I think it’s important that we don’t become men in suits ourselves and use our money for good,” Kahn said.

Despite his success, Kahn has no plans to work in finance. He’s an engineering student who says he wants to build spaceships for Elon Musk.

