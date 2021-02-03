Belpre man accused of hitting children with boards

Belpre, Ohio (WTAP) - A man from Belpre, Ohio is accused of punching two children in the throat, hitting them with boards, and biting one of them in the face.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jonathan Arthurs for child endangerment and domestic violence Tuesday. The children say that he had been punching them and hitting them with boards. The child that was bit said it left a bruise.

This all reportedly happened on Calder Ridge Road in Belpre. Arthurs is in the Washington County Jail waiting to be arraigned.

