Advertisement

Boy, 11, told cops who killed his mom, sister before he died

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - An 11-year-old Minnesota boy who was shot five times was able to tell officers before he died that his mother’s boyfriend shot him and killed his mother and sister.

Twenty-six-year-old Tekeith Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree intentional murder in the killings Saturday of 30-year-old D’Zondria Wallace, her 13-year-old daughter La’Porsha and her 11-year-old son Ja’Corbie.

According to the criminal charges filed Tuesday, Jones told police that he shot and killed the three to save them.

A SWAT team arrested Jones in St. Paul on Sunday. He was due in court Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after two pickup trucks were involved in...
UPDATE: 3 taken to hospital after head-on crash on DuPont Road
A man from Belpre is accused of child endangerment.
Belpre man accused of hitting children with boards
Cassandra Miller (left) and Austin Skidmore (right) were arrested in Wood County Tuesday
Two arrested in Wood County on drug-related charges
Carletta Carr
Athens woman sentenced for child endangerment
Obituary: Aaron A. Hamilton
Obituary: Aaron A. Hamilton

Latest News

Police found all three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Two were pronounced dead at the...
Family mourning after finding mother, 2 children shot in Minn. home
A memorial for U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick is visible near the U.S. Capitol...
Capitol Police officer who died after riot to lie in honor
If it weren't for a Judicial Emergency being declared, Pleasants County circuit and magistrate...
Third district Judge says outbreaks have impacted juvenile placement
Virtual hearings have been running smoothly in Wood County, according to Judge Wharton.
Wood County judge says Covid may have lasting impact on court