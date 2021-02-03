Fire destroys home in Elizabeth

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - A home is a complete loss after a fire in Wirt County Tuesday morning.

The Elizabeth-Wirt Volunteer Fire Department says the fire began just after 10 Tuesday morning on Summers Street in Elizabeth.

The fire department says it took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

First responders say flames and smoke were coming out of multiple windows, but everyone made it out of the home safely.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family.

